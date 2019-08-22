Ironsides Asset Advisors Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Lowered by $8.65 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Welch & Forbes Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 6.44M shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 49,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 299,821 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 349,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 5.94 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Lowe’s, Target Spur Rally – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Home Depot will feel the impact of lumber price deflation and Loweâ€™s improvement – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: Short Sellers Played Role In Wednesday’s Retail Surge – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Policymakers Stroll To Jackson Hole – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 304,322 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Motco owns 2,027 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 317,525 shares. 43,123 are owned by Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dearborn Partners Lc accumulated 2,594 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.64% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,117 shares. 18,497 are owned by Ancora Limited Liability Company. Clark Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 9,868 shares. Fin Counselors holds 16,697 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited owns 25,827 shares. South State Corp accumulated 27,312 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2.20 million shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares to 433,200 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,055 shares to 241,530 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).