Ironsides Asset Advisors Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Cut by $8.65 Million as Market Value Declined; Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Stock Price Declined While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 273,479 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 743.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 20,112 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 489,023 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nevada-based Peavine Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Greenwood Associate Lc holds 580 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 6,665 are held by Private Na. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 17,644 shares stake. Fruth Investment Mgmt owns 8,353 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr owns 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,221 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc owns 13,510 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Violich Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 2,300 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Signature Estate Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 5,126 shares. Moore Cap LP accumulated 1.18% or 281,000 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A holds 24,518 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 15,743 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 9,559 shares to 88 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 74,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,717 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 8,571 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Associated Banc stated it has 105,728 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.71% or 549,917 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 62,170 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Lc invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Paragon Cap Limited Co reported 30 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,069 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Everence Cap has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nbt Bankshares N A Ny owns 1.7% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 85,242 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.69% or 11,596 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.29M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Notis reported 1.11% stake.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 21.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

