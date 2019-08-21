Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $554,600; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 15.19M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 3.18M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer close to off-patent drug combo with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie owns 1.80 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 36,583 were accumulated by Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y. Sol Capital Management stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 27,861 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Service has invested 1.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guild Inv Mngmt stated it has 70,760 shares. Fmr Llc owns 10.53M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 318,488 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Smith Salley Assoc holds 108,393 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 36,691 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 125,307 shares. Chilton Invest Co Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,234 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 10.85M shares. Hendershot Invs, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,775 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.3% or 227,284 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Com De holds 0.5% or 271,945 shares in its portfolio. Swarthmore Gru invested 2.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Company Of Virginia Va reported 9,874 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.66% or 79,814 shares. Shikiar Asset owns 1.66% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 66,150 shares. Verity And Verity has 4,066 shares. Caxton Lp has 20,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Lp holds 51,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Department Mb National Bank N A reported 204 shares stake. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Schroder Mngmt Grp owns 730,725 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.