Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN); As British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.62. About 1.57 million shares traded or 41.63% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 92,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 893,536 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.43 million, up from 801,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc ( for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 667,351 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 61,990 shares to 890,185 shares, valued at $19.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smiths Group Plc (SMGKF) by 18,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,641 shares, and cut its stake in The Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 25,800 shares to 407,400 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 34,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,556 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).