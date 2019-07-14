Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $554,600; Market Valuation Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Position by $61.38 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Beech Hill Advsr invested in 1.56% or 42,326 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 119,649 shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.09% or 192,847 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 155,000 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc owns 5,787 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Opus Investment Mngmt Inc reported 40,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 323,379 shares. Tpg Group Holding (Sbs) invested in 1.66% or 1.41M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.6% or 127,352 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 740,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.