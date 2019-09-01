Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Increased Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $554,600 as Shares Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder 10-15 Associates Lowered Stake by $751,593

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,337 shares to 290,342 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.