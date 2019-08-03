Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Decreased Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Share Price Declined; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Cut Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 770,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63 million, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares to 433,200 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

