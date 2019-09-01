Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $8.65 Million; Share Value Declined; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lifted Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

