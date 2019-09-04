Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding as Shares Declined; Zynga (ZNGA) Valuation Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 5.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54M, down from 27.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 1.14 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 581,133 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.00 million shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $278.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.31% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 1,029 shares. First Mercantile Company has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 566,492 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Blackrock invested in 67.30M shares. 2.79 million are held by Invesco. Prudential holds 0% or 45,800 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 586,500 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 11,596 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc invested in 0% or 22,099 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 144,097 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 1,067 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.41% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.09M shares. Voya Ltd Llc has 150,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.35 million for 46.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Trust has 1.83% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kessler Inv Gru Lc accumulated 736 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 5.83 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) invested in 8,615 shares. Leavell Inc has 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). London Of Virginia holds 1.95 million shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 541,541 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co invested 0.52% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 43,800 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur Com invested in 2.93% or 90,700 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs reported 17,985 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,225 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares to 119,913 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 20.25 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.