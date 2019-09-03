Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $8.65 Million as Stock Declined; Act Ii Management LP Cut Chegg (CHGG) Holding by $3.14 Million; Valuation Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 305,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 387,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.26M shares traded or 48.53% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.