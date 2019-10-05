Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Boosted Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Share Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Highvista Strategies Upped Its Holding by $2.48 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

