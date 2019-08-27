Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $8.65 Million; Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Stock Price Rose While Hightower Advisors Trimmed Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 101,607 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 6,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,974 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, down from 10,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 8,229 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares to 119,913 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19M for 17.76 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

