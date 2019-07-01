Ironsides Asset Advisors Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Glaukos (GKOS) Shorts Lowered By 2%

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc holds 972,591 shares with $106.47M value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $79.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 1.86M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) had a decrease of 2% in short interest. GKOS’s SI was 4.41 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2% from 4.50 million shares previously. With 239,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s short sellers to cover GKOS’s short positions. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 156,503 shares traded. Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has risen 105.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GKOS News: 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS SEES FY NET SALES $160.0M TO $165M, EST. $163.2M; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 11/05/2018 – Glaukos Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.9% Position in Glaukos; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $160 MLN TO $165 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Glaukos Backs 2018 Sales $160M-$165M; 09/05/2018 – Glaukos 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 11/04/2018 Multiple Surgeon Presentations to Include Glaukos Technologies at 2018 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Loweâ€™s Companies, Inc. (LOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Loop Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Incorporated stated it has 31,747 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 192,649 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.4% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ellington Management Grp Ltd has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fund Sa reported 0.05% stake. 15,502 were accumulated by Moneta Gp Investment Advsr Ltd Co. Indiana Invest Mgmt Comm holds 1.15% or 20,354 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.29% or 10.69M shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 4,249 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Co holds 2,365 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advsr Asset owns 93,959 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 0.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 21,887 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 12,500 shares to 456,638 valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 29,350 shares and now owns 433,200 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) was raised too.

More notable recent Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaukos acquires DOSE Medical Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “International Study Confirms Significant, Sustained IOP and Medication Reduction Following Standalone Implantation of Glaukos’ iStent inject® in Glaucoma Patients with Substantial Disease Burden – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Glaukos had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Stephens maintained Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $80 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.