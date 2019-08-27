Ironsides Asset Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC); Rodgers Brothers Has Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 3.43M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 104,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 4.78M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,640 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.