Ironsides Asset Advisors Boosted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $554,600; Stock Price Declined; Southern Company (SO) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Position by $321,096

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 5.57 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 58.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 4,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 10,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,409 are held by Ipswich Inv Mngmt. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Com reported 2.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dean Associate Ltd Liability owns 64,594 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Wills Finance Group invested 1.6% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Intersect Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Benedict Fincl Advisors has 16,552 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.15% or 3,900 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 92,540 shares. Everence Cap has invested 0.4% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Colony Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Girard Partners Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1.46M shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.12% stake. Advantage Inc has 3.36% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 91,212 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13B for 13.57 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,454 shares to 33,501 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VO).

