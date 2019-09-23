Ironsides Asset Advisors Boosted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake by $332,775; Meditor Group LTD Lowered Its Exelixis (EXEL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 93,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.57M, down from 15.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 618,246 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 226,583 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,517 shares to 81,330 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,846 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 79,278 shares. Commerce Bancshares holds 7,431 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Baker Bros LP has 7.59 million shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Scout Investments Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 116,463 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas holds 0.11% or 57,800 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 34,656 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 16,833 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 116,070 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 118,456 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 916,313 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 3,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 76,828 shares. 2.70 million are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 1.36 million shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 100,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 6,330 shares. Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 16,225 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.08% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 77,100 shares. First Mercantile invested in 6,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Partners has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Paloma Mngmt Commerce holds 0.02% or 58,544 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.52 million for 26.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.