Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Raised by Sky Investment Group Llc

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $213.37. About 473,315 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 173,051 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World invested 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dillon Associates invested in 1,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 18,890 are held by Everence Cap Management Inc. Lockheed Martin owns 59,330 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moneta Grp Inv Limited Com has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 32,766 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Baldwin Management Lc reported 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,004 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc. 20,492 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Northern owns 12.11M shares. Btim Corp invested in 333,329 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 1.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 4.06M shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Com reported 1,388 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cap Guardian has 25,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 28,844 shares. Huntington Bancshares, Ohio-based fund reported 265 shares. 500 are held by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Profund Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,040 shares. Moreover, Charter has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8,112 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 196,247 shares. Asset One Limited reported 698,773 shares stake. Mcmillion Management stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 8,746 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 68,646 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52,591 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 31,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,781 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

