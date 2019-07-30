Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake Has Lifted by Mackay Shields Llc; Weitz Investment Management Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $22.93 Million as Shares Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 227,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 175.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 90,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 51,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. It closed at $29.91 lastly. It is down 4.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 25,155 shares to 160,187 shares, valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 109,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,901 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,051 are held by Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). American Interest Grp accumulated 144,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Com Of Virginia Va holds 174,738 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru Co reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement System holds 87,241 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 23,075 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Boston Ltd invested in 18,295 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 38,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 12,831 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 53,159 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 900 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.