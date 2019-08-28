Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake Has Boosted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc; Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $427,750 as Market Value Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 213,614 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.99 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 312,330 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 30/05/2018 – FITCH: NO RTG IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PROPOSED BOND TERMS CHANGE; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO EXPECTS MORE M&A IN RETAIL SECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borregaard As by 45,250 shares to 12,155 shares, valued at $93,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,310 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT).

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Sell Netflix Stock for Whatâ€™s Becoming An â€˜Un-Balanceâ€™ Sheet – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Blue Chip Specialty REIT On Sale With An 8% Yield: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain News: Why IRM Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.