Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shares Declined While Gilman Hill Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; As Colfax (CFX) Market Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Holding by $720,186

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1193.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 24,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,914 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 825,194 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,303 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 127,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 1.21M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colfax Corp (CFX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colfax To Acquire DJO Global For Diversification – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colfax Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax: After DJO Purchase, Now Air & Gas Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Earnest Partners Ltd Company invested in 43 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm owns 214,837 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 29,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 26,030 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 64,536 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 11,886 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 124,917 shares. Regions Finance stated it has 396 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 172,260 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,486 shares to 269,038 shares, valued at $33.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,836 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares to 91,665 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,684 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VGSNX May Be The Best Institutional Equity REIT Fund – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain: Beyond Boxes – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) Management presents at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: This 7.4% Yielding REIT Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.