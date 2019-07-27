Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shareholder Schooner Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Zevin Asset Management Decreased Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holding by $314,475 as Market Value Rose

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.62 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 98,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 24.96 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Limited Com accumulated 222,625 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,400 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.14% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 557,975 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 30,891 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation reported 229,015 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 4,660 shares. Stonehearth Capital Llc has invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 3,169 are held by Park National Oh. Comm Bancorp has 8,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Commerce holds 530,214 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 131 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,767 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 341,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Honeywell Interest holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 46,566 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 4,512 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 15,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gideon Advsrs holds 16,051 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. L S Advsr owns 34,029 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 4.17M shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 543,933 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 7,150 shares in its portfolio. 37,921 are held by Cibc Corporation. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 29,023 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.