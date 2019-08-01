Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shareholder Schooner Capital Has Cut Holding by $12.06 Million; Stryker (SYK) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Holding

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 134,242 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.52M, up from 131,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $214.8. About 478,944 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 2.90 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was bought by Doliveux Roch. FRANCESCONI LOUISE had sold 9,477 shares worth $1.68 million.

