Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Decreased Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Holding by $5.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 20,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 321,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.42M, up from 301,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.56M shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 43,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 298,460 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 341,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 3.01 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.52M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schooner Cap invested 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amica Mutual Co invested in 4,696 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 12,911 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.09% or 9.53M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 457,461 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com reported 104,921 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 334,615 shares. Westwood Holdg Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Hudock Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 166,612 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 229,847 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 196,247 shares stake. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 4.21M shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 86,655 shares. Tru Invest owns 1% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 25,415 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 4.32 million shares to 4.51M shares, valued at $173.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 25,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,849 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 34,067 shares to 126,976 shares, valued at $21.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 192,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).