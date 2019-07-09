Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding by $860,825 as Stock Price Declined; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding Has Upped by Provident Investment Management Inc

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, up from 488,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.61M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 1.76 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fil Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 276,863 shares. Advisory Incorporated owns 626,955 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Comm accumulated 3.24M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,086 shares. Sei accumulated 174,632 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.65M shares. Franklin Resource holds 7,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 45,145 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 13.20 million shares. 785,189 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 119,450 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kj Harrison & stated it has 45,350 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares to 6,662 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,915 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Barclays Pcl owns 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 369,899 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,640 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 5,693 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 8,732 are owned by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm holds 0.05% or 86,033 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 2.62 million shares. Portland Glob Advsr Lc holds 7,797 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). D E Shaw Commerce Incorporated invested in 596,861 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 38,646 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 867,796 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp has 14,856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 39 shares.