Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shareholder Honeywell International Lifted Holding by $655,650; Best Buy (BBY) Shareholder First National Trust Co Lifted Its Position

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 37,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 29,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 530,537 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 21/03/2018 – Best Buy Is Said to Sever Ties With Huawei on Security Concerns; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 46,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 1.50 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,470 shares to 7,665 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,361 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv invested in 45,324 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 3.53M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 9.53 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Intl Investors owns 7.59 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cibc reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 70 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 30,563 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 227,678 shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.03% or 233,690 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 293 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 230,937 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Iron Mountain (IRM) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Jump Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.