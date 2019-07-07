Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined While Schooner Capital Has Trimmed Stake; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Greenleaf Trust Trimmed Its Holding by $407,284

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 13,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 327,805 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.60M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.32 million for 15.49 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Iron Mountain Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs Offering Value With Brad Thomas (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Google Buys Looker – My Take; Tesla Working Great; High Dividend Starter List – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Iron Mountain Stock Rose 15% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 260,003 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Ltd has invested 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cohen And Steers owns 0.87% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8.87 million shares. 14,856 are held by Lmr Prtn Llp. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 31,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,841 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 23,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Commerce Il accumulated 422,901 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 58,283 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Co Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx reported 7,200 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 78 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 230,989 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 82,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Utah Retirement accumulated 18,521 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 5,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 15,411 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Clal Insurance Entertainment holds 1.17% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 1.02M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 66,611 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc has invested 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 211,324 were accumulated by Pggm. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 35,000 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp stated it has 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Assetmark holds 20,654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,317 shares to 21,176 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa Adr by 22,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.53 million for 7.61 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.