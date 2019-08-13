Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined While Schooner Capital Has Decreased Its Position; First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $18.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 1.09 million shares traded or 2.09% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.29M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,046 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Lc. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America accumulated 264,295 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 571,670 shares. Nomura owns 41,464 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fin Incorporated has 53,159 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 3.86 million shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2,024 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 119,968 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 83,238 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.31% or 1.65M shares. Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $49.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc.