Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped by $333,000 Its Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.8. About 57,122 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 417,475 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CHDN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,048 are owned by Brown Advisory. Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp reported 147,622 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 348 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 388,442 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 5,839 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 21,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 275,355 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 23,765 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,415 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 54 shares. Asset Management accumulated 14,641 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 13,572 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested in 5,693 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 31,087 are held by Fiduciary Trust. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Regions has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 1.65M are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd. Ent Financial holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 456,312 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 206 shares. Utah Retirement reported 87,241 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 33,541 shares. Schooner Capital Corp stated it has 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.