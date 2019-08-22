Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Price Declined While Schooner Capital Has Trimmed by $12.06 Million Its Position; Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 171,199 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.65M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv reported 203,000 shares stake. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 1.18% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Proffitt And Goodson Inc reported 2,690 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 89,800 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 16,939 shares. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 8,699 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability accumulated 9,049 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Com accumulated 1,640 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 300 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 123,198 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 8,320 shares. Schooner invested in 2.96 million shares or 100% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont invested in 2,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

