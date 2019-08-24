Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Price Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake; Firstenergy (FE) Holder Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $9.28 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.90% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED YEAR OPER EPS RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.55; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 10/05/2018 – West Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Asks Trump Administration to Intervene

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 40,854 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westover Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amg Funds Limited Liability stated it has 1.95% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sei Invests Com accumulated 116,089 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 57 shares. 7,035 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Asset Management Incorporated reported 86,514 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 3.29M shares. Jump Trading Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,506 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 7.36M shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 571,670 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 4,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $394.19 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 5,333 are held by Affinity Investment Ltd Llc. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Parkside Comml Bank Trust stated it has 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Provise Management Group Lc holds 20,695 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 53 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 95,605 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas has invested 0.89% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 2,136 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 5.57M are held by National Bank Of New York Mellon. Scotia holds 12,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Inc has invested 0.15% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 27,395 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 1,452 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp holds 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 122,637 shares.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-V Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.