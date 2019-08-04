Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position Maintained by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc; Bronson Point Management Has Lowered Timkensteel (TMST) Holding by $870,000 as Valuation Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 6.90M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.51M market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 660,242 shares traded or 84.73% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TimkenSteel – Is The Post-Earnings Rally Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TimkenSteel Announces Second Quarter of 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel: All This Stock Needs Now Is An Economic Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Best Aspect Of Iron Mountain’s Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Communication reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 7,538 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Commerce reported 0.03% stake. Michigan-based Ww Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Camelot Portfolios reported 18,970 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has 9,300 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.05% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fca Tx invested in 7,200 shares. 38,265 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Dubuque Bank And Tru Com has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 176 shares. 56,737 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 4.17 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc has 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.