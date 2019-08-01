Iron Mtn New (IRM) Market Value Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised by $860,825 Its Holding; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Franklin Resources Upped Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.31 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 24,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 564,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.66M, up from 540,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $247.75. About 1.40M shares traded or 140.40% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 58,283 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 9,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 0.2% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 203,068 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Westover Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 6,000 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 379,790 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Investment Advsrs reported 28,415 shares. Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 6,116 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis holds 0.13% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 600,578 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Trust Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 176 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 35,305 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 76,238 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated owns 13,572 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofAML questions IRM’s ‘bold’ strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 2,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 35,410 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 606 shares. Aldebaran Finance holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,950 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.05% or 76,846 shares. 59 were accumulated by Moody Comml Bank Tru Division. Alkeon Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.28% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,561 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 78 shares. Mirae Asset reported 20,565 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 350,000 shares stake. State Bank holds 4,414 shares. First Foundation holds 96,628 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 18,977 shares to 166,137 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 38,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,618 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).