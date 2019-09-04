Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding Held by Cipher Capital Lp; Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (HIG) Share Value Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered by $2.70 Million Its Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (HIG) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 53,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.15 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 1.22M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG)

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 329.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 42,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 54,978 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 12,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 987,097 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $459.25M for 11.73 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 12,111 shares to 395,107 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Medical Inc A (NYSE:GMED) by 59,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation owns 5,376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) or 144,034 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Communication Ma reported 0.07% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Daiwa Secs invested in 14,276 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 172,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 21,015 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd holds 0% or 188 shares in its portfolio. 27,460 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares Corp. Charter Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,875 shares. Camelot Portfolios, Ohio-based fund reported 5,550 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 491,991 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 240,456 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,940 shares. Scout invested in 0.25% or 248,365 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 11,467 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 1,229 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 82,546 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd has 14,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,417 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 11,420 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Llp has 21,940 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dupont Management holds 24,587 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 0% or 7,059 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ww Asset reported 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Alliancebernstein LP holds 528,539 shares. Essex Finance Ser reported 0.09% stake. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,992 shares to 36,261 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd Usd by 46,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,165 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).