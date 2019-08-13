Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding Has Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc; Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 1.38 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 352.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 9,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 206,638 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Distribution Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Announce Completion of Merger – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy to acquire its Cheniere Partners unit for $30.93 a share – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 19, 2018.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 146,083 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $184.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 439,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,766 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).