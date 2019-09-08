Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Its Position by $860,825 as Shares Declined; Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by $3.54 Million as Share Value Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 86.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 31,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.56M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 1.01 million shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $90.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 130,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Put) (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 72,792 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Svcs stated it has 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 492,817 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intact Invest Mngmt reported 2,300 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj invested in 0.26% or 74,308 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 98,365 shares. Monetta Fin has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer And Inc owns 233,634 shares. Clearbridge Llc accumulated 1.06% or 10.86M shares. Troy Asset Management Limited invested in 0.34% or 62,119 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,690 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

