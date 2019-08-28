Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $860,825; Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $1.47 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 56,457 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 83,993 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 12,520 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Trust Of Vermont owns 2,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Co holds 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 116,089 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). River Road Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.95 million shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww, New York-based fund reported 37,921 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% or 236,918 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Com has 17,841 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Aqr Capital Lc reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields And Com Limited Company reported 5,775 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 242,708 shares.

