Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Position Held by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 196.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 27,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 42,035 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 14,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.7. About 1.38 million shares traded or 84.97% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 1.64M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain News: Why IRM Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 82,546 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 3.65 million shares. D E Shaw & reported 596,861 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 829 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers holds 0.87% or 8.87M shares. Cibc World accumulated 37,921 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com invested in 236,918 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moors And Cabot accumulated 22,062 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 257,773 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group holds 35,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 662 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 389,063 shares.