Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Upped Position by $657,342

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.34M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 77,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 73,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ameritas Inv Inc stated it has 5,271 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 834 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca owns 1.33% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 9.53 million shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 369,899 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 107,578 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 137,303 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 87,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.08% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 29,788 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 4,512 shares. Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.96% or 108,330 shares. 1,548 are held by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Exane Derivatives reported 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

