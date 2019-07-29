Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Position; Aqr Capital Management Boosted Position in Corelogic (CLGX) as Market Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 681,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.36M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.89 million, down from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 905,323 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 143,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 333,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 284,734 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 22.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 22/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public Comment; Proposed Consent Agreement – March 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 15/03/2018 – FTC: ORDER REQUIRES CLGX TO PROVIDE BULK DATA FOR ADDED 3 YRS; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 250,838 shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $73.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.30 million for 14.71 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research holds 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 747,515 shares. Essex Services holds 8,095 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.83% or 110,650 shares in its portfolio. 8.87 million are owned by Cohen Steers. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 19,373 are held by Concorde Asset Management Lc. Asset Mngmt One owns 689,241 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank And accumulated 176 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 7,450 shares. Symons Management invested in 161,290 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 979 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 7,150 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

