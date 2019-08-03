Iron Mtn (IRM) Shareholder Korea Investment Trimmed Position by $4.05 Million; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Rose While Gateway Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc (IRM) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 115,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 318,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 6.90 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 16,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 28,996 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 45,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 607,023 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 78,054 shares to 136,500 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 12,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 125,246 shares to 164,650 shares, valued at $27.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 7,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

