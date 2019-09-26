Iron Mountain Reit Usd0.01 (IRM) Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Raised Its Position by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Advanced Drain Sys Com (WMS) Stock Price Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Boosted Its Holding

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (WMS) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 15,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 745,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 730,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 10,125 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 (IRM) by 133.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 47,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 82,555 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 35,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated Reit Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 153,236 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: Beyond Boxes – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs Offering Value With Brad Thomas (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Iron Mountain a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vibranium Mountain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei reported 113,478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 147,070 shares. Invest stated it has 25,415 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 3 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The New York-based Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Adage Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). First Manhattan Communication invested in 0% or 195 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 2 shares. 571 are owned by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 59,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 41,873 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 14 shares. Yorktown Management reported 19,100 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 193,406 shares stake.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:BAX) by 264,009 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $190.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Incorporated Npv (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 108,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial Common Stock Usd0.001 (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 56,047 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 18,338 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,649 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 110,901 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd holds 0.24% or 16,284 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 15,379 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 25,652 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Company invested 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). American Century holds 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 28,326 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 229,020 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 26,935 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,807 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $157.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 54,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,125 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr.