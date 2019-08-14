Iron Mountain (IRM) to pay $0.61 on Oct 2, 2019; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lowered Target (TGT) Holding By $312,000

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 22.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Legg Mason Asset Management Japan holds 13,300 shares with $1.07M value, down from 17,200 last quarter. Target Corp now has $43.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 8.41 million shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) is expected to pay $0.61 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:IRM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. Iron Mountain Inc's current price of $30.98 translates into 1.97% yield. Iron Mountain Inc's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 1.55M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 5.40% above currents $84.24 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $6700 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Iron Mountain Incorporated shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 16,742 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 11,420 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Adage Partners Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Rech And Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 1,308 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7,059 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 39 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Co owns 978,899 shares. Grp Inc owns 144,419 shares. First Trust Lp has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 31,416 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Mariner Ltd Company holds 5,912 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Among 2 analysts covering Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Iron Mountain Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.