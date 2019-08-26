Iron Mountain (IRM) to pay $0.61 on Oct 2, 2019; Emc Insurance Group (EMCI) Shorts Increased By 22.62%

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) is expected to pay $0.61 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:IRM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. Iron Mountain Inc’s current price of $31.14 translates into 1.96% yield. Iron Mountain Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI) had an increase of 22.62% in short interest. EMCI’s SI was 90,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.62% from 73,400 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI)’s short sellers to cover EMCI’s short positions. The SI to Emc Insurance Group Inc’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 13,654 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 21/03/2018 – Dell EMC Takes Open Networking to the Edge for Next-Generation Access; 19/04/2018 – Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremlO; 16/05/2018 – Sources: Dell EMC Establishes New Simplified Storage Product Lineup; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 07/03/2018 – Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 04/05/2018 – EMC Insurance 1Q EPS $0; 23/05/2018 – Graham Porter, Dell EMC, Business Development Director EMEA, Talks About Security Threats, Solutions and GDPR “In The Boardroom” On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open laaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 22/03/2018 – VP Hanson Disposes 217 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Iron Mountain Incorporated , founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. It has a 25.34 P/E ratio. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps clients lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

More notable recent EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Announces Special Meeting Date in Connection With Proposed Transaction – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter and Six Month Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $780.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products.