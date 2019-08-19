Iron Mountain (IRM) to pay $0.61 on Oct 2, 2019; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped By $551,561 Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 216.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 5,461 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 7,981 shares with $810,000 value, up from 2,520 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 404,935 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) is expected to pay $0.61 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:IRM) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. Iron Mountain Inc’s current price of $31.49 translates into 1.94% yield. Iron Mountain Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 1.81M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bankshares reported 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Gideon Advsr holds 4,522 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 241,743 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Services reported 14 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 12,139 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.15% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 51,387 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh owns 10,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr has 29,956 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.09% or 169,554 shares. Blackrock holds 13.18 million shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 197,821 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 3,835 shares to 3,222 valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy (Prn) stake by 81,983 shares and now owns 4,106 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 4.54% above currents $106.18 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10900 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Iron Mountain Inc has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 4.80% above currents $31.49 stock price. Iron Mountain Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 2.

Iron Mountain Incorporated , founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. It has a 25.62 P/E ratio. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps clients lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

