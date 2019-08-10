Iron Mountain (IRM) Shareholder Foster & Motley Decreased Its Position; Boltwood Capital Management Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 12,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 76,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 88,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.99M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sent a letter to Collins on March 26 saying that either of the executives will be available from April 16. Not date for the hearing has been set yet; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 8,871 shares to 77,372 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl Etf.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap accumulated 0.02% or 201 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability owns 11,623 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.21 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company reported 23,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 362,283 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Ww Invsts accumulated 33.58M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 34,399 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Street accumulated 12.00 million shares. First Fin In accumulated 0.04% or 1,500 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 0.3% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Da Davidson stated it has 18,712 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 123,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,423 shares. Moors And Cabot invested 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares to 27,708 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.