Iron Mountain (IRM) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; As Blue Bird (HCAC) Share Value Were Volatile, Spitfire Capital Upped Its Holding by $744,624

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 73,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.23 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 11,539 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Iron Mountain Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55,273 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $37.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Holdings Class A by 247,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bankshares Tru holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 140 are held by Focused Wealth. Co Of Vermont accumulated 2,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 124,003 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). E&G Advisors LP invested in 0.2% or 13,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,100 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 18,186 shares. And Mngmt holds 1,308 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.71% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 32,854 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Commerce. 388,607 are held by First Republic Invest. Westwood Hldgs, a Texas-based fund reported 8,985 shares.