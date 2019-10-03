Iron Mountain (IRM) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; Amalgamated Bank Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake

Amalgamated Bank increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 9.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 1,230 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 14,545 shares with $5.33M value, up from 13,315 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $35.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $337.9. About 830,781 shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.45% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. IRM’s profit would be $166.52 million giving it 13.80 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 1.92 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.19 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 26.05 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

