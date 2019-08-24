Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.11 N/A 1.26 23.43 Q2 Holdings Inc. 74 16.36 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Iron Mountain Incorporated and Q2 Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8%

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Q2 Holdings Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Q2 Holdings Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Q2 Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Iron Mountain Incorporated and Q2 Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Q2 Holdings Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -6.87% and an $29 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $86.88, while its potential downside is -2.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Q2 Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Iron Mountain Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iron Mountain Incorporated and Q2 Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 96.5%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend while Q2 Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Q2 Holdings Inc. beats Iron Mountain Incorporated on 6 of the 10 factors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.