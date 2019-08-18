Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc)

This is a contrast between Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.13 N/A 1.26 23.43 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 46 4.39 N/A 0.32 130.31

In table 1 we can see Iron Mountain Incorporated and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Iron Mountain Incorporated. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Iron Mountain Incorporated and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Iron Mountain Incorporated is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Iron Mountain Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iron Mountain Incorporated and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 4.80% and an $33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iron Mountain Incorporated and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 98.61%. 1% are Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated was less bearish than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.