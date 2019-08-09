Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Comparing side by side

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 33 2.10 N/A 1.26 23.43 Smartsheet Inc. 42 26.25 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Iron Mountain Incorporated and Smartsheet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iron Mountain Incorporated and Smartsheet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19%

Liquidity

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Smartsheet Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Smartsheet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated and Smartsheet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 7.91% for Iron Mountain Incorporated with consensus target price of $33. On the other hand, Smartsheet Inc.’s potential upside is 4.43% and its consensus target price is $50.5. Based on the results given earlier, Iron Mountain Incorporated is looking more favorable than Smartsheet Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend while Smartsheet Inc. had bullish trend.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.